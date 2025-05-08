Baku hosts scientific and practical seminar 'Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani culture' [PHOTOS]

8 May 2025 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

National Leader Heydar Aliyev made a significant contribution to the preservation and development of the centuries-old cultural heritage of our people.

His activities in this area included the popularization of the history of Azerbaijan and our people in the international arena, as well as the solution of other key issues in this area.

In connection with the 102nd anniversary of the National Leader's birthday, the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Centre of Culture (MEMIM) organized a scientific and practical seminar on the topic "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani Culture" jointly with the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, Azernews reports.

The seminar was moderated by Doctor of Philosophy in Art Criticism, Honored Cultural Figure Saadat Tahmirazgizi.

At the opening of the seminar, the Chairperson of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union Union, People's Artist, Corresponding Member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Professor Frangiz Alizade and Acting Director of the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Centre of Culture (MEMIM), PhD in Art Criticism Vugar Humbatov emphasized that the national leader Heydar Aliyev made an invaluable contribution to the well-being of our people, to the development of culture and art of modern Azerbaijan.

The reports were made by Professor Frangiz Alizade - "Heydar Aliyev and Musical Culture"; People's Artist Abdul Mahmudov - "The Role of Heydar Aliyev in the Development of Azerbaijani Cinema"; People's Artist, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union Aghaali Ibrahimov - "The Image of Heydar Aliyev in Fine Arts"; Honored Cultural Figure, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council , Editor-in-Chief of the 525-ci qəzet newspaper, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Rashad Majid - "Heydar Aliyev's Attention and Care for the Workers of the Azerbaijani Press".

The reports noted that the attention and support provided by the great leader to the development of Azerbaijani culture was one of the priorities of his activities.

A video was shown during the event, which captured the meetings of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev with cultural figures and his statements about art.

Then, works were performed by People's Artist Ulviya Hajibayova and Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov.

