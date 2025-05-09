First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on 80th anniversary of Victory over fascism [PHOTO]
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media account on the occasion of May 9 — Victory Day, as well as the 80th anniversary of the Victory over fascism.
According to Azernews, the post says:
"Dear veterans!
We are proud of your bravery, courage, and heroism!
Happy Great Victory Day!"
Mehriban Aliyeva
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
