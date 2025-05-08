Netflix adds generative AI and TikTok-style feed amid series of platform changes

8 May 2025 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Netflix is rolling out a significant redesign of its user interface, introducing a new generative AI-powered search tool and a TikTok-style vertical video feed for mobile devices, Azernews reports.

Announced during an online presentation, the changes mark a strategic shift aimed at enhancing personalization and content discovery on the platform.

Developed in partnership with OpenAI, the new search experience allows users to request recommendations using natural language instead of traditional keyword-based queries. This means subscribers can type or say things like “Show me a funny movie for a rainy afternoon” or “What should I watch if I liked Stranger Things?”—making the search experience more conversational and intuitive.

Netflix Chief Technology Officer Elizabeth Stone explained, “Generative AI allows us to take this a step further, for example, by showcasing our titles in more languages and locations around the world.”

Chief Product Officer Eunice Kim added that the redesign builds on over a decade of incremental improvements to the platform’s home screen, which has long focused on tailoring suggestions to individual users.

As part of the overhaul, Netflix will also begin testing a vertical video feed for mobile that features short, swipeable clips from its library of shows and films. Users can preview content, add full titles to their watch list, or share them with friends—all from a single feed designed to mimic the fast-paced discovery style of social platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels.

The AI-powered search feature will debut first on iOS in beta form, with users required to opt in to test it. According to Netflix, the goal is to make search feel “more like talking to a friend” rather than browsing a database.

In a less-publicized move, Netflix also confirmed it is retiring its remaining interactive titles, including Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend. While the company did not clarify whether the removals are directly tied to the redesign, some analysts speculate that the shift toward generative AI may signal a new focus on personalized content over interactive storytelling.

This evolution places Netflix in step with broader industry trends. Rivals like Amazon and Google have also integrated generative AI tools into their streaming and voice assistant ecosystems, signaling a future where platforms are not just content libraries—but adaptive, intelligent curators of viewer experience.