Heydar Aliyev honored as architect of independent Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

The legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev as the founding architect of the modern Azerbaijani state and its constitutional order remains irreplaceable, Azernews reports, citing Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev as he said during a commemorative event in Baku on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of Heydar Aliyev’s birth.

The remarks were made at a ceremony marking both the national commemoration and the inauguration of a new administrative wing of the Baku City Prosecutor’s Office..

According to Kamran Aliyev, under Heydar Aliyev’s visionary leadership, Azerbaijan safeguarded its independence and laid the foundation for a strong legal state. He emphasized that this legacy has been carried forward by President Ilham Aliyev, under whose leadership Azerbaijan has fully ensured its sovereignty and restored its territorial integrity.

The Prosecutor General also highlighted the modernization and institutional development of law enforcement agencies in Azerbaijan under the current president’s guidance. He stressed that the newly inaugurated building, equipped with modern infrastructure, will enhance the efficiency and productivity of the Baku City Prosecutor’s Office.

Expressing deep gratitude on behalf of the prosecutor’s staff, Kamran Aliyev thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his continued attention and support to the prosecutorial system. He noted that such state-of-the-art facilities not only boost professional standards and work capacity but also contribute significantly to improving public service satisfaction.