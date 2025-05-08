Azerbaijan Deaflympic Committee accepted as member of int'l organization

8 May 2025 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Deaflympic Committee (ADC) has been accepted as a member of the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD), which regulates the sports activities of individuals with hearing impairments, Azernews reports.

This membership will significantly contribute to the development of the Deaflympic movement in the country, as well as the integration of individuals with hearing impairments into sports and the assurance of their social activity.

The ADC, which began its operations in October 2023, works towards the development of physical education and sports among individuals with hearing impairments, aiming for their rehabilitation and integration into a healthy society through these means. It also focuses on the widespread development of sports included in the Deaflympic program that are of interest to individuals with hearing impairments and the training of athletes in these sports.

During their first visit to Azerbaijan in April of this year, the leadership of the ICSD and the European Deaf Sport Organisation (hereinafter – EDSO) closely familiarized themselves with the committee's activities. They held meetings with athletes and coaches, as well as the leadership of several state bodies, and expressed significant interest in the future plans of the committee, which is recognized as the legal and official representative of the Deaflympic movement in Azerbaijan.

With the committee's membership in the ICSD, the Deaflympic movement in our country will enter a new phase, creating opportunities for deaf athletes to participate in international competitions. At the same time, in the future, this will support the increase in athletes and professional coaches in this field, and the expansion of sports activities among individuals with hearing impairments in the country through international experience.

Azerbaijan Deaflympic Committee, a member of the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf, currently continues its activities within the framework of mutual cooperation with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, the National Olympic Committee, the National Paralympic Committee, as well as many sports federations and non-governmental organizations working with individuals with hearing and speech impairments.