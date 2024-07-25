Minister Babayev announces plans to soon export Azerbaijan's green energy to Serbia

25 July 2024 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

During a briefing on the outcomes of the 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission between Azerbaijan and Serbia, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev emphasized Azerbaijan's focus on green energy, Azernews reports.

He highlighted that Azerbaijan possesses a green energy potential exceeding 150 GW and aims to channel this energy to European markets.

Babayev announced plans to soon export Azerbaijan's green energy to Serbia, as reported by Azernews. He noted a significant five-fold increase in trade turnover in the first six months of the year compared to last year. The exchange of diverse products between the two countries has played a pivotal role in this growth. Discussions also encompassed enhancing transport cooperation, including air, rail, and road transportation, as well as exploring tourism potential.

"There are extensive opportunities for collaboration between Azerbaijan and Serbia in culture, youth, social policy, healthcare, and other sectors," Babayev stated.

He underscored that upcoming measures during Selakovich's visit to Azerbaijan would harness these opportunities across various domains. Babayev emphasised robust bilateral relations in the political, economic, and humanitarian realms, reinforced by today's productive intergovernmental commission meeting.

The next session of the commission is slated for Belgrade, with each country's institutions already poised to implement measures and action plans for further enhancing Serbia-Azerbaijan relations in the coming year.

