China launch its second large cruise ship in 2026

25 July 2024 23:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese company Adora Cruises Limited plans to hand over its second large cruise ship of domestic production by the end of 2026 and embark on its first international trip in 2027, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that China's first large cruise ship of domestic production, the Adora Magic City, accommodates more than 3,000 passengers. In January, it completed its first commercial flight.

The second ship with 2,144 cabins will have a larger public area and more modern entertainment options. Adora Cruise Limited stressed that the new liner will meet the growing demand for high-quality travel in the southern regions of the country.

