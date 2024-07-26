Azerbaijan represented at 65th London International Youth Science Forum [PHOTOS]

26 July 2024 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

On July 25, the opening ceremony of the 65th London International Youth Science Forum took place. A total of 420 young people from 81 countries were selected to participate in the event, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by Huseyn Ildirimzade. Huseyn Ildirimzade studied at the British School in Baku and is currently continuing his education at Taunton School in the UK.

It is worth noting that the patron of the forum is Princess Anne Elizabeth, sister of King Charles III of the United Kingdom. During the two-week forum, participants will visit leading higher education institutions and scientific research centers in the UK and attend seminars and lectures.

