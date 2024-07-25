India reported on the test of an interceptor missile of its own production

25 July 2024 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

India on Wednesday conducted successful tests of an Advanced Area Defense (AD) interceptor missile of its own production as part of the second stage of the creation of the country's national missile defense system, Azernews reports.

An interceptor missile launched from the Chindipur test site (Odisha State) successfully hit a target simulating a long-range ballistic missile. "The goal of the tests has been fully achieved. They confirmed the reliability of the network-centric missile defense system, long-range detection equipment, communication systems and second-generation interceptor missiles," the DRDO said.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the missile developers on successful tests. "They have again demonstrated India's capabilities in the field of missile defense," the head of the department said.

The AD is a two-stage, long-range solid-fuel interceptor missile designed for non-atmospheric and intra-atmospheric interception of ballistic missiles, as well as aircraft of a likely enemy.

India is creating a two-tier missile defense system to protect large cities from missile attack, capable of destroying ballistic missiles with a range of up to 5 thousand km.

