FM Fidan gives insight into Middle Eastern Affairs & Turkiye's strategic role

“If we do not implement the two-state solution now, there will be a fourth Gaza war in the future. We will constantly deal with wars. If there is an agreement on the two-state solution, we can be part of the guarantor mechanism we propose as Türkiye."

Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said this when giving an interview to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Sky News Arabia television channel about the developments in the Middle East, especially Turkey's relations with Syria and Iraq, as well as Israel's attacks on Gaza and ceasefire negotiations.

Regarding the failure to reach an agreement in the Palestine-Israel peace negotiations, Fidan said, "(Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu has another agenda. A ceasefire in Palestine does not coincide with Netanyahu's political goals. Both Americans and Westerners agree on this issue." he said.

Hakan Fidan also added that if they do not implement the two-state solution now, there will be a fourth Gaza war in the future. They will deal with constant wars.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that if there is an agreement on the two-state solution, they can be part of the guarantor mechanism that they propose as Türkiye.

Responding to the question regarding Turkiye's final stance on Syria, Minister Fidan pointed out that terrorism should be cleared from Syria and stated that there were especially Arab lands occupied by the PKK and oil facilities they had seized.

"We need to fight (PKK/YPG), take the oil and energy resources from them, and give them back to the Syrian people," the FM said.

Regarding the question of whether Ankara and Baghdad have a common perspective and stance on the fight against the PKK, Fidan said that, as Turkey, they constantly make constructive contributions to ensure both political stability and life safety in Iraq.

"PKK is spreading all over Iraq like a cancer cell. This is no longer our problem but has turned into a national security problem in Iraq," he added.

