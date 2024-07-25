COP29 to feature conference on "Holistic Health" approach

25 July 2024 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

During COP29, a conference focused on the "Holistic Health" approach is scheduled to take place, Azernews reports.

Balarahim Guliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan (AFSA), announced this during his address at the symposium titled "Holistic Health: Preparing for COP29 through Intersectoral Dialogue."

Guliyev emphasized the importance of global cooperation in the era of globalization. He stressed that all countries need to collaborate to adopt a unified health concept, address health-related challenges, ensure global population health, promote food safety, and protect environmental balance.

Highlighting its significance, Guliyev stated that this issue will be a top priority at COP29, set to be held in Azerbaijan. He mentioned plans for the Agency to organize sessions under the theme of "unity" in both the blue and green zones during the Food, Agriculture, and Water Day on November 19 as part of the COP29 program.

Additionally, he proposed hosting a dedicated conference on the "Holistic Health" approach, with relevant official communications already initiated for this purpose.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz