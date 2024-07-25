Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense warns Armenia

25 July 2024 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan has reported that recently, Armenia has committed provocations using heavy weapons in the Kalbajar and quadcopters in the Tovuz directions, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that such provocations by Armenia are not the first and have become systematic. The military exercises conducted by the United States in Armenia, the provision of lethal weapons to Armenia by France, and the initial phase of military aid in amount of ten million euros provided to Armenia by the European Union under the guise of the European Peace Facility encourage the occupying state - Armenia to carry out such provocations and indicate its preparation for another war against Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan once again warns that Armenia and its supporters have to refrain from creating a new conflict zone in the South Caucasus region. If these provocative actions against our country are not stopped, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan will take necessary response measures using all means at their disposal for the purposes of self-defense.

We declare that military-political leadership of Armenia and its supporters will bear whole responsibility for the escalation of the situation in the region.

