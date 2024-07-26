Croatia's crude oil imports from Azerbaijan nearly double

26 July 2024 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In the first half of 2024, Croatia significantly increased its crude oil imports from Azerbaijan, purchasing a total of 587,600 tons worth $375.98 million, Azernews reports.

This represents a substantial 90% increase in quantity and a 109% increase in value compared to the same period in 2023.

Last year, Croatia imported 308,500 tons of crude oil from Azerbaijan, with a value of $180.25 million.

This year, prices have risen, with the cost per ton climbing from $584 (approximately $77 per barrel) in 2023 to $640 (about $84 per barrel) in 2024.

In the first half of 2024, Azerbaijan exported a total of 11.1 million tons of crude oil, generating $7.012 billion in revenue.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz