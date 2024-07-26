In Britain, they are discussing development of missiles with range of 3,000 kilometers

26 July 2024 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In the UK, the possibility of developing missiles with a range of up to 3.2 thousand kilometers was discussed, Azernews reports.

According to the information, London is preparing to implement this project together with Berlin. So, during a visit to Germany on July 24, British Defense Minister John Healy discussed with his colleague Boris Pistorius the development of long-range missiles to destroy Russia's nuclear potential.

At the same time, John Healy and Boris Pistorius signed a declaration on military cooperation between London and Berlin. This document is intended to strengthen cooperation between the parties in the field of preparation, production and supply of weapons and ammunition.

These missiles, which will be developed by London and Berlin, may in the future replace cruise missiles that the United States will deploy in Germany. On July 10, the White House press service announced that starting in 2026, the United States will begin deploying new missiles with a longer range in Germany than weapons in Europe.

According to experts, apart from the Trident II ballistic missiles carried on Vanguard-class submarines, the longest-range missile currently in service with the British armed forces are Storm Shadow missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of about 250 kilometers.

