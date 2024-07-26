Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan business forum to boost trade relations, set for August 7 in Astana

26 July 2024 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

The Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Business Forum is set to take place in Astana on August 7, Azernews reports citing the Kazakhstan Embassy in Uzbekistan.

Organized by the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and QazTrade JSC, this forum will be held in conjunction with the visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kazakhstan.

The forum aims to foster direct connections and enhance trade relations between Kazakh enterprises and potential buyers through bilateral meetings and networking opportunities.

Notably, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan collectively account for 57 percent of all trade within Central Asia. From January to April 2024, trade turnover between the two countries exceeded $1.2 billion. Over the past five years, trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan has grown by 29.5 percent, reaching a total of $4.4 billion.

