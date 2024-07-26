Newly-appointed Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation [PHOTOS]

26 July 2024 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova has received newly-appointed Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov, Azernews reports.

Aktoty Raimkulova congratulated Mamytkanov on his appointment as the Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, head of the Foundation highlighted the projects implemented by the organization to preserve, study, and promote the unique heritage and ancient history of the Turkic world in the international arena.

Aktoty Raimkulova hailed the partnership between the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and its founding country, Kyrgyzstan.

She also mentioned the restoration work initiated by the Foundation and the museumification of the House-Museum of the great Kyrgyz poet and playwright Alykul Osmonov in Bishkek.

The Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov highly appreciated the work done by the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation to study and preserve the tangible and intangible heritage of the Turkic peoples.

He stressed the significance of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the Foundation and expressed confidence in Kyrgyzstan's comprehensive support for further projects carried out by the Foundation.

The sides also discussed the further strengthening the partnership between the Foundation and Kyrgyzstan and on future joint projects.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

