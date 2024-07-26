International travellers continue to explore Garabagh and Easter Zangazur [PHOTOS]

26 July 2024 18:04 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation of international travellers, led by Charles Veley, founder and head of Most Travelled People (MTP), visited Aghdam as part of their tour of Azerbaijan’s Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur regions, Azernews reports.

The delegation represented 13 countries, including the USA, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Portugal, the Philippines, Poland, Hungary, and others.

Witnessing the Armenian atrocities

During their visit to the Alley of Martyrs in the city of Aghdam, the travellers were informed about the heroic Azerbaijani children who lost their lives in the First Garabagh War, as well as civilians who were victims of the Khojaly Genocide. They were also told about the destruction of Aghdam by Armenian vandals and the desecration of graves in the Alley of Martyrs.

The visitors observed the remains of structures demolished by Armenians on Aghdam’s central street and learned that, before the occupation, Aghdam was one of the largest and most developed cities in Azerbaijan. Once known for its vibrancy, the city now lies in ruins.

The delegation was shown the damage inflicted on the Aghdam Juma Mosque, built between 1868 and 1870. The mosque, like other historical and religious sites, was subjected to Armenian vandalism. The minarets were dismantled, the ceiling was damaged, and inscriptions were destroyed. The mosque was reportedly used to house livestock during the occupation. Following the liberation of Aghdam, the mosque was restored by the state of Azerbaijan.

The travellers also received information about ongoing restoration and construction efforts in Aghdam.

Travellers in Lachin's Zabukh and Sus villages

According to the itinerary of the trip, the travellers arrived in Lachin after Kalbajar.

They familiarised themselves with the construction and reconstruction work being carried out in the city. It was reported that currently, along with the city of Lachin, residents have also returned to their native lands in the villages of Zabukh and Sus in the district. It was stated that housing has been provided for 534 families (1,971 people) in the city of Lachin, 217 families (823 people) in the village of Zabukh, and 59 families (215 people) in the village of Sus, and all necessary conditions have been created for the resettled families. Additionally, the travellers were informed about important projects being carried out in the district.

It should be noted that in the last four years, more than 360 international travellers from nearly 50 countries have visited Garabagh and East Zangazur in large groups 10 times. From July 25-27, a group of international travellers will be making another trip to Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur organised by the MTP (Most Travelled People) travel club. The MTP trip will be the 11th trip of this kind.

