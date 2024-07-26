South Korea expresses concern to China over agreement between Russian Federation and DPRK

26 July 2024 20:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Cho Tae-yel, met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Laos on the sidelines of multilateral events through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and expressed concern about the "ongoing provocations" of the DPRK and the Moscow-Pyongyang treaty, Azernews reports.

Meetings of ASEAN foreign ministers and the organization's partners are taking place in the capital of Laos, the South Korean Foreign Ministry says. The talks between Cho Tae-yeong and Wang Yi lasted 40 minutes, the ministers positively assessed the state of bilateral exchanges, agreed to increase contacts, discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula and other issues of mutual interest.

"Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yeol expressed serious concern that North Korea continues provocations and escalates tensions in the region by concluding a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with Russia and strengthening military and economic cooperation," Seoul reported.

The South Korean side asked China to play a constructive role in ensuring stability and peace on the peninsula. Wang Yi replied that China's policy in the region has not changed, Beijing will play a positive role.

The Republic of Korea made a similar position during the session of the bilateral strategic dialogue with China at the level of deputy foreign ministers, which was held in Seoul on July 24.

On June 19, during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang, Russia and the DPRK signed a Comprehensive Strategic partnership Agreement, which implies the immediate provision of military assistance in the event of a defensive war. The Russian President said that the new agreement does not pose a cause for security concern for South Korea. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that only potential aggressors can oppose the clause on military assistance in the event of a defensive war.

