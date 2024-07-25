Honda stops two factories in China due to falling demand for gasoline cars

25 July 2024 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese Honda Corporation is ceasing production at its two gasoline car factories in China, where demand for Chinese-made electric vehicles is sharply expanding in an environment of intense competition, Azernews reports.

According to her, the company currently has six factories in China. One of them will be closed, the other will suspend work. These enterprises can produce a total of 290 thousand gasoline cars per year. This is 20% of Honda's capacity in China.

At the same time, the corporation intends to launch two electric vehicle production plants in China. Thus, Honda hopes to maintain its weakening position in the extremely promising Chinese market, NHK notes.

According to the TV company, other Japanese automakers in China also found themselves in a difficult situation. Due to intense competition, Mitsubishi decided in October last year to completely withdraw from China. Nissan, according to NHK, is also facing the need to seriously rethink its strategy in China, including shutting down work at one of the factories.

