UK Secretary highlights importance of COP events and climate financing

26 July 2024 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

I believe that COP events, which bring together countries from around the world to address climate change and promote green development, are extremely important.

This was stated by Ed Miliband, the UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Emissions, during his speech at the opening ceremony of the new administrative building of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the UK, Azernews reports.

The Secretary of State emphasized the importance of continuing the measures agreed upon at previous COP meetings, as well as reaching a crucial agreement on climate financing at COP29, to achieve climate goals. In this context, he highlighted the importance of supporting countries most affected by climate issues.

In his speech, the UK Secretary of State repeatedly emphasized that the UK is ready to provide all support for the successful outcome of COP29 and to closely partner with Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz