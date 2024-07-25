25 July 2024 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova has participated in event "Heritage of the Islamic World" organized by ICESCO, Azernews reports.

The event was held within the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee, which is underway in New Delhi, India.

The Azerbaijan Deputy Culture Minister provided extensive information about Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, the rapid restoration of the destroyed cultural heritage in the territories freed from occupation.

In her speech, Saadat Yusifova touched upon initiatives for COP29 to be hosted by Azerbaijan in November.

It was also brought to attention that the 12th session of the Islamic Heritage Committee will be held in October 2024 in the ancient city of Shusha, Azerbaijan, which has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024.

ICESCO's Islamic Heritage Committee was wished success in the work of better protection and development of cultural heritage in the Islamic world, which has given incomparable pearls to the world heritage treasury.

Assistant Director-General for Culture of UNESCO, Executive Director of the African World Heritage Fund Souayibou Varissou, as well as the ministers of Vietnam, Belarus, Austria, Bahrain, Spain, Sri Lanka, etc.

The discussions revolved around the cultural heritage protection and climate change initiatives planned for COP29.

The Azerbaijani delegation participating in the 46th session, which will last until July 31, also includes the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to UNESCO, the National Commission for UNESCO, ICOMOS Azerbaijan and Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration.

Note that the World Heritage Committee comprises representatives from 21 States Parties to the World Heritage Convention (1972) elected by the General Assembly of UNESCO. Current members of the World Heritage Committee as on elections in the 24th General Assembly of UNESCO (November 2023).

Since its inception, the Azerbaijan National Committee​ tо UNESCO has made significant contributions​ tо various UNESCO programs and projects.

These include efforts​ tо safeguard and promote Azerbaijan's cultural sites, support educational initiatives, and foster international cooperation​ іn the fields​ оf science and technology.

As the Azerbaijan National Committee​ tо UNESCO enters its fourth decade,​ іt continues​ tо​ be committed​ tо its mission​ оf promoting peace and cooperation through education, culture, and science.

In 2003, the parties signed a framework agreement on cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education, and communication, which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors of UNESCO.

Many Azerbaijani cultural sites have been included​ in UNESCO's World Heritage List, including Icherisheher (Old City) with Maiden Tower, Shirvanshah's Palace, Gobustan National Historical-Artistic Reserve, etc. In﻿ 2021, Lankaran District was included​ іn the UNESCO list "Network​ оf Creative Cities".

UNESCO also honors Azerbaijan's outstanding personalities like the poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi, Fikrat Amirov,﻿ great philanthropist and oil magnate Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, etc.

