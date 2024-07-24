Azerbaijan introduces new rules for rail passenger, baggage, & cargo transport

24 July 2024 18:38 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has approved the "Rules for the Transportation of Passengers, Baggage, and Cargo by Rail," Azernews reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed the new resolution, which aims to regulate the relationships arising from the organization and implementation of passenger, baggage, and cargo transportation by rail within Azerbaijan.

Under the new regulations, children under the age of 7 accompanied by an adult passenger can travel free of charge on suburban trains. However, children over 7 years will be required to pay the applicable fare.



