Turkiye's Security Council to discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

25 July 2024 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

Today, a meeting of the National Security Council of Turkiye will be held, Azernews reports.

One of the main topics of the meeting, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, will be the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Additionally, discussions will cover relations with Greece, ongoing wars in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, and the fight against terrorism.

The agenda will also include the issue of normalizing relations with Syria.

It was noted that during the meeting, the President will be informed about the latest situation in the fight against terrorist organizations such as the PKK and ISIS.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz