Lockheed Martin work on laser weapons

24 July 2024 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The American company Lockheed Martin is working on a laser weapon that will repel attacks from the air, Azernews reports.

According to him, in the future, the company will develop a weapon that will allow projecting a laser beam over a distance of more than 100 kilometers to repel attacks from the air. Noting that the demand for laser weapons is growing, Michael Williamson stressed that expensive air defense systems are not effective for destroying drones.

It should be noted that on July 22, the British Ministry of Defense conducted the first tests of a laser weapon developed on the basis of the Wolfhound armored combat vehicle. During the tests conducted at the Porton Down training ground, the laser weapon was able to neutralize targets at a distance of up to one kilometer. It is planned that these weapons will be used primarily against drones.

