Friday July 26 2024

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Maldives on Independence Day

26 July 2024 16:54 (UTC+04:00)
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) congratulated the Republic of Maldives on the occasion of Independence Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the ministry on its official "X".

"Happy Independence Day to the friendly Maldives and its people!" the post reads.

