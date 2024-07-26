Kyrgyzstan and EBRD discuss major transport projects and climate resilience initiatives

26 July 2024 22:31 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Kyrgyzstan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have held discussions on major transport projects, Azernews reports.

Kyrgyzstan’s Acting Minister of Transport and Communications, Absattar Syrgabaev, met with an EBRD delegation led by Ayten Rustamova, the Regional Head for Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

A key topic was advancing the financing agreement for the Balbay Baatyr - Karakol road reconstruction project, which is valued at €56.5 million. The next steps involve selecting a consulting engineer and contractor.

The discussions also addressed two additional major projects: the reconstruction of the northern bypass road around Bishkek and surrounding areas in the Chuy region, and the upgrade of the Kara Balta-Chaldovar road.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications affirmed its commitment to advancing both projects simultaneously, despite facing temporary challenges related to land acquisition for the northern bypass. They are collaborating with the Bishkek City Administration to address these issues.

Additionally, the meeting covered a $12 million initiative aimed at boosting climate resilience for the Kyrgyz Railway's infrastructure. Upcoming actions include finalizing tender documentation and obtaining procedural approvals.

The parties agreed to schedule a follow-up meeting with Simone Zeh Atanasovski, Head of the EBRD Advisory Services Program in Central Asia and Mongolia, to further discuss the outlined issues.

