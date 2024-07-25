European University Games holds closing ceremony [PHOTOS]

25 July 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The closing ceremony of the 5th European University Games among students, hosted by the Hungarian cities of Debrecen and Miskolc, was held.

According to Azernews, Debrecen University Rector Zoltan Szilvassiy, Hungarian Minister of Culture and Innovation Balazs Hanko, and European University Sports Association President Adam Rokzek spoke at the event.

After the official speeches, a solemn concert program was organized, and colorful shows were shown.

It should be noted that about 3800 students from 428 universities from 36 countries showed their skills in 18 sports. Azerbaijani athletes were represented in only 5 sports in the tournament that lasted from July 12 to 24. Students of the Sports Academy won a total of 5 medals, 2 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze.

