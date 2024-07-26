Opera announces search engine called SearchGPT

26 July 2024 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

OpenAI has announced a prototype of its search engine called SearchGPT, which is designed to give users "quick and timely answers from clear and relevant sources," Azernews reports.

The company said that over time it plans to integrate this tool, which is currently being tested on a small group of users, into its chatbot ChatGPT.

The implementation could have implications for Google and its dominant search engine. Since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, Alphabet investors have been concerned that Openal could take market share away from Google in search by providing consumers with new ways to find information online.

Search GPS will be free at the initial launch stage, and since the feature does not yet contain ads, it is obvious that the company will soon have to resolve the issue of monetization.

---

