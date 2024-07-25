Over billion barrels of oil produced from "Central Azeri" platform

25 July 2024 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

As of July 1, 2024, 1.11 billion barrels of oil and 85.95 billion cubic meters of associated gas have been produced from the "Central Azeri" platform, which was commissioned in 2005 as part of the full-scale development of the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" (ACG) field, Azernews reports, citing SOCAR.

The "Central Azeri," commissioned in 2005 as part of the full-scale development of the ACG field, is an offshore production, drilling, and living platform located approximately 100 km east of Baku in the Caspian Sea, where the water depth is around 128 meters.

As of July 1, 2024, 25.22% of the oil and 38.56% of the associated gas produced from the ACG field have been accounted for by the 'Central Azeri' platform.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz