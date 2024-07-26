Western Azerbaijan Community issues statement on smear campaign by Armenian Diaspora

26 July 2024 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

The Armenian diaspora has initiated another smear campaign against Azerbaijan, using their hired Luis Ocampo as a facade. The campaign targets Azerbaijan's hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Azernews reports, citing the statement that the Western Azerbaijan Community issued.

The statement also mentions: "In an interview where he presented himself as the author of this campaign, L. Ocampo portrayed himself as a climate activist, slandered Azerbaijan, and demanded the release of separatists accused of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

Ocampo's simultaneous accusation of genocide against Azerbaijan and his demand for the release of those who committed genocide highlights his absurdity. Instead of demanding the release of these criminals, Ocampo should focus on clarifying the fate of the 4,000 Azerbaijanis who went missing as a result of Armenia's military aggression. It should be noted that there is irrefutable public evidence that Azerbaijani hostages were forced to work as slaves in the homes of high-ranking officers in Armenia's military leadership at that time, and that Azerbaijani prisoners were executed in camps in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan and in Armenia.

If Ocampo wants to present himself as a climate activist, he should address the environmental damage caused by Armenia's occupation and destruction of Azerbaijani territories, the placement of millions of landmines, the destruction of areas where Azerbaijanis once lived, and the harm to air and water bodies from mining activities.

The Western Azerbaijan Community condemns the actions of the Armenian diaspora and its hired servant, Ocampo, and calls on the international community to combat such malevolent elements."

