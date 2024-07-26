We intend to drive growth activity in private sector, Minister says

26 July 2024 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

"We intend to drive growth activity in the private sector by strengthening joint activities with business representatives of Azerbaijan."

Azernews reports that Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov stressed this on his official "X" social account.

"Meeting with nonoil industry entrepreneurs was insightful, discussing the expansion of local production and new export markets. Questions were addressed, and valuable proposals were heard. Strengthening collaboration with business representatives is a priority to drive growth in the private sector," noted the minister.

