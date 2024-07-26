AFFA Judges Committee appoints new chairman

26 July 2024 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

AFFA Judges Committee has appointed Belgian FIFA referee Frank De Bleeckere as the new chairman, Azernews reports.

At the meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee, a positive opinion was given to the candidates for the chairmanship of the Judges Committee, taking into account the international experience and professional activity of the Belgian Frank De Bleeckere.

There was a need to discuss some terms of the contract. After reaching an agreement on those issues, a contract was signed with the Belgian FIFA referee for a period of three years.

Note that Frank De Bleeckere will lead the training camp of Azerbaijan Premier League and I League referees from July 28.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

