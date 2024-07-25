"What a crazy start to trip!" - Australian Olympic cycling team robbed in Paris [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

25 July 2024 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

The Australian Olympic cycling team was robbed in Paris, Azernews reports.

The team's van was robbed, according to the cyclist himself on social media.

According to Martin, the criminals broke the passenger seat window of the van. As a result, not only a wallet was stolen from the vehicle, but also equipment, including the physiotherapist’s massage table. Using luggage tag tracking devices, Martin and his team were able to find some of their items from the van, which were scattered around a local park.

"What a crazy start to the trip," concluded Logan Martin about the incident.

