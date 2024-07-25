Ankara resumes electricity exports to Iraq

25 July 2024 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Turkiye restarts electricity exports to Iraq after a 3-year hiatus.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar announced this.

"As of yesterday, we resumed electricity exports to our neighbor Iraq, aiming to contribute to the prosperity and peace of our region through the Development Road Project."

Minister Bayraktar, who accompanied President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his visit to Iraq on April 22, discussed potential cooperation with counterparts in both Baghdad and Erbil.

Three months following the visit, both countries have taken a new step in the energy sector.

Türkiye has recommenced electricity exports to Iraq following a three-year interruption. The exports are conducted via the existing line between Turkiye and Iraq, supplying a maximum of 300 megawatts of electricity to Iraq.

Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stated on his social media account.

"Yesterday, we resumed electricity exports to our neighbor Iraq, contributing to regional prosperity and peace with the Development Road Project. Through our planned investments, we will transform the Development Road into an 'Energy Road'."

The Development Road Project, encompassing ports and cities to be constructed along land and rail routes extending from Iraq to Turkiye, is envisioned as the foundation of a sustainable, non-oil economy. Iraq, seeking to enhance its economy after years of conflicts, will extend from the Fav Port in the south to Turkiye. The planned transportation network will connect Basra to Turkiye, linking Asia to Europe and the Gulf to Turkiye.

---

