Azerbaijan, Colombia discuss implementation of joint projects

24 July 2024 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

Colombian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Luis Fernando Cuartas Ayala visited the State Committee on Work with Diaspora to meet with its Chairman Fuad Muradov, Azernews reports, citing AZERTAC.

Chairman Fuad Muradov highlighted the activities and projects implemented by the Committee, as well as Azerbaijani houses and Coordination Councils operating abroad, including the Fund for Support to Azerbaijani Diaspora (FSAD).

Muradov underscored that the Committee not only coordinates the activities of Azerbaijani diaspora living abroad, but also collaborates with countries friendly to Azerbaijan.

The ambassador highlighted the importance of expanding relations between Colombia and Azerbaijan, adding that he is always ready to cooperate with the Committee in his further activities.

Additionally, the meeting also covered the implementation of joint projects and exchange programs in various fields.

The sides expressed confidence that mutually beneficial interaction between the two countries would continue to develop successfully.

