Armenia preparing package of counter proposals to sign peace agreement with Azerbaijan

25 July 2024 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

Armenia is preparing a response proposal package to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ani Badalyan, as he provided this information to "Sputnik-Armenia".

"Armenia's response proposals regarding the peace agreement are in the preparation stage. Armenia is ready to sign the agreement as soon as possible, in accordance with the already voiced and presented fundamental provisions," she said.

It should be noted that in June, Armenia received the 10th package of proposals from Azerbaijan regarding the draft peace agreement.

Recall that the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, met with the Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations at the US Department of State, Louis Bono.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the process of normalising relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the recent developments.

A. Grigoryan confirmed Armenia's commitment to establishing comprehensive and long-term peace in the region.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz