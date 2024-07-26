Voice of Shirvanshahs Concert in Old City leaves audience in awe [PHOTOS]

26 July 2024 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Spectacular concert program has been organized within the project "Voice of the Shirvanshahs, Azernews reports.

The project was co-organized by the Culture Ministry and the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve in order to popularize Azerbaijani music among local and foreign guests of the capital.

At the concert, Jahangir Jahangirov Choir delighted the audience with the works by Azerbaijani and world composers.

The choir is led by the artistic director of the Jahangir Jahangirov Choir, operating at the International Mugham Center, Honored Teacher of Azerbaijan Tarana Yusifova. The concert aroused great interest of audience.

With its defensive fortresses, Icherisheher is a symbol of patriotism and a great source of national pride and dignity.

All the buildings within the fortress walls of the Old City were of a defensive nature in terms of their tactical and strategic functions.

Large squares and wide streets gradually narrowed and shrank into a geometric design. They fascinate Baku residents and the city's guests.

Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshahs Palace Complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais and bathhouses make this place one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

The Old City became the first location in Azerbaijan to be classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

In 2000, the Old City of Baku, including the Palace of the Shirvanshahs and Maiden Tower, became the first location in Azerbaijan to be classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz