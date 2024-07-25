Israeli PM calls for creation of another alliance like NATO in Middle East

25 July 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the creation of a security alliance in the Middle East similar to NATO in Europe at a joint meeting of the US Senate and the House of Representatives, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

"After the Second World War, the United States created a security alliance in Europe to counter the growing Soviet threat, and today America and Israel can create a security alliance in the Middle East to counter the growing Iranian threat.

All countries that have peace with Israel should be invited to this alliance," the PM added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz