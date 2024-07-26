2024 Summer Olympics to kick off with Parade of Nations

26 July 2024 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

The 2024 Summer Olympics will commence today, Azernews reports. The opening ceremony is set to take place on the picturesque Seine River.

Scheduled to commence at 22:00 Baku time, this year's ceremony will be organized outside the confines of a stadium.

Around 85 ships will set sail from the Austerlitz Bridge, carrying thousands of athletes on a 6-kilometer journey.

The Azerbaijani Olympic team took the 16th spot in the parade of countries with judoka Gultaj Mammadaliyeva and boxer Mahammad Abdullayev leading the delegation as flag bearers.

The Greek team, which is considered the birthplace of the Olympic Games, will lead the parade, followed by the host country France, which closes the ceremonial march.

Azerbaijani Olympic team includes 48 athletes, who will test their strength in 17 programs and 15 sports.

The 2024 Summer Olympics are expected to gather 11,000 sportsmen from 206 countries vying for a total of 329 medals in 32 sports.

