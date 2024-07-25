Qatari holdings explores construction opportunities in Azerbaijan

25 July 2024 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Hani Al Sayyadi, Executive Director of Al Baladi Holdings, expressed the company's interest in Azerbaijan's construction and food and beverage sectors during his visit to Baku, Azernews reports.

"We are keen to invest in Azerbaijan's food and beverage sector initially, with a strong interest in construction as well. Al Baladi Holdings is set to collaborate with Green Capital Management not only in Azerbaijan but also across Europe and the Middle East," he stated.

Highlighting a new strategic partnership, a $5 million investment agreement was signed today in Baku between Green Capital Management, an Azerbaijani-backed UAE firm, and Al Baladi Holdings. This initiative aims to establish new job-creating networks in Baku.

This agreement signifies the start of a promising partnership between Green Capital Management and Al Baladi Holdings, renowned for its leadership in food, retail, and hospitality. Together, they plan an extensive expansion of the Go Crispy and Tea Time franchises across 27 countries, anticipating the opening of multiple new branches.

Founded in Qatar in 1989, Al Baladi Holdings, part of the Souq Al Baladi Group, operates across diverse sectors including food and beverage, retail, e-commerce, and hospitality.

