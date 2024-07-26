Payment for damage to state property surges threefold in Azerbaijan

26 July 2024 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Between January and June of this year, Azerbaijan's customs authorities identified 16,645 instances of law violations, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee (SCC).

Out of these violations, 670 were classified as criminal offenses.

These criminal cases included 79 instances of smuggling, 52 cases involving the sale of products without required excise stamps, 52 cases of illegal storage or importation for sale, 495 cases related to the non-return of foreign currency, 6 instances of evasion of customs payments, and 52 other criminal offenses.

In the first half of the year, 857,183.78 manats, or 86.73% of the total damage amounting to 988,265.1 manats to state property, were recovered in about 4 criminal cases and 4 criminal materials that were resolved.

This represents a threefold increase compared to the same period last year.

