By Farman Aydin, AZERNEWS

The Armenian National Committee of America, which represents and promotes Armenians in the United States of America, has become almost the full owner of the US Congress. ANCA, which is under the special control of some Armenian tycoons and is financed in various ways and, most importantly, protects the Armenian lobby, is about to announce Bob (Robert) Menendez, who is accused of corruption, bribery, and a number of crimes before the US court, as the man of the year.

As mentioned in his biography, Robert Menendez is an American lawyer and politician serving as the senior United States senator from New Jersey, a seat he has held since 2006. Recently, he was accused of receiving bribes and expensive gifts together with his wife of Armenian descent, Nadine Menedez, and now, according to the court's decision, it is questionable whether he will resume his position as a senator.

But according to ANCA, this is not the case. Senator Menendez, because of his "meritorious" service to the Armenians, is now considered immune to any court decision, even the laws that are considered supreme for America.

The Armenian press notes in an article that "the Senator has had strong ties to the ANCA of New Jersey for decades and consistently receives an A+ rating from the ANCA Congressional Report Card." But we wonder what are these services that have been talked about for decades famous for?

Pro-Armenian Bob Menendez's career record is almost full of service to his beloved Armenian society and anti-Azerbaijani activities. Undoubtedly, the opposite side of his sympathy for Armenians is characterised by his bias towards Azerbaijan. Menendez is also a sponsor of media outlets focused on Islamophobia and strong criticism regarding Azerbaijan.

Yes, you heard that right, and we are sure you have come across many articles published about this before. For example, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty (or Azadlig Radio in Azerbaijani) is rich with anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric, but it never publicised the conviction of the corrupt senator Menendez as widely as it did about Azerbaijan and Turkiye. Because the founder and source of funding are connected to the US Congress. He is in close contact with Congress. That is, it is one step away from those who gather in the Senate and Congress, make decisions, and collaborate with the Armenian lobby. If he is interested, he can write about this topic every day. Finds hidden information and makes it public. Thus, it can prevent Congress from making new wrong decisions. But he did not write. It is a miserable fact: if you pay attention to the website of RFE/RL or simply "Radio Liberty", it becomes clear that it has not published even a single article about the indictment of Robert Menendez.

Senator Bob Menendez's activities are not limited to this. He has access to many anti-Islamic, anti-Turkish, and anti-Azerbaijani organisations and cooperates with them very closely. For example, take USAID and its financial support programs, which are directly related to the initiatives of pro-Armenian politicians taking seats in the Senate. If not, then why would USAID's Samantha Power first visit Yerevan when the name of the South Caucasus stands on the US’s agenda?

All this is not without reason. USAID's pro-Armenian leader Samantha Power and pro-Armenian representative of the Congress, Robert Menendez, show the same position towards Azerbaijan and Turkiye, and RFE/RL also speaks on the same line. The slogan of "Professionalism", "Objectivity", "Impartiality" is meant to hide.

In this case, do you think ANCA will allow a "selfless" and "loyal" pro-Armenian senator like Menendez to be punished under the US "laws"? The bribes and expensive gifts he received for his propaganda and activities against Azerbaijan are measured only at the level of ANCA chairman Raffi Hamparian's organization. For them, the millions poured into the pockets of people like Menendez is an inhumane strategy aimed at peaceful peoples under the guise of "human rights".

