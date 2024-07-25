Kazakhstan to transfer CACEM chairmanship to Azerbaijan during COP29

25 July 2024 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

During the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Agricultural Forum, Ambassador Alim Bayel announced Kazakhstan's handover of the chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CACEM) to Azerbaijan during COP29, Azernews reports.

"Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, both peace-loving nations, have a history of successful cooperation within international organizations, exemplified by our collaboration within the CACEM framework. Kazakhstan will pass the CACEM chairmanship to Azerbaijan during COP29 in Baku," emphasized Ambassador Bayel.

He also highlighted the robust economic cooperation and various large-scale projects between the two countries.

The Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Agricultural Forum is currently underway at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Baku.

It should be noted that CACEM stands for the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia. It is a multilateral forum aimed at promoting security and cooperation among its member states in Asia. CACEM focuses on enhancing trust, reducing tensions, and fostering dialogue on various regional security issues through confidence-building measures. The organization provides a platform for member states to discuss political, military, economic, and environmental cooperation, with the goal of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

