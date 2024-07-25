Netherlands prioritizes integrated water planning at COP29 for inclusive climate adaptation

25 July 2024 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Meike van Ginneken, the Water Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, underscored the country's commitment to prioritizing climate adaptation with an integrated and inclusive approach, focusing on water management and spatial planning at COP29, Azernews reports.

" The Netherlands aims to build upon existing initiatives, such as the Water Action Agenda commitments from the 2023 UN Water Conference, highlighted during COP28. These efforts will culminate in a report showcasing outcomes from the Global Commission on the Water Economy in autumn 2024."

Speaking at ADA University, van Ginneken emphasized the critical role of academic institutions, think tanks, and universities in fostering sustainable water and climate practices.

"To achieve water and climate sustainability, we must enhance the development and capacity-building efforts within these institutions," she stated.

"Today's gathering at ADA University not only facilitates the exchange of water-related insights but also underscores the pivotal role of academia in shaping our priorities and assessing our progress," she added.

