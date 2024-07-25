North-West Regional Centre of Azerbaijan's Ombudsman holds educational event

25 July 2024 18:53 (UTC+04:00)

A legal educational event on "Ensuring Citizens' Electoral Rights" was held in the village of Chapağan in the Sheki district by the North-West Regional Centre of the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with the participation of local executive and self-governing body employees and residents, in connection with the extraordinary elections to the National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

At the event, the head of the North-West Regional Centre, P. Mammadov, stated that the Ombudsman institution constantly monitors the state of ensuring electoral rights in our country and that consistent efforts are being made to ensure and protect these rights effectively, including holding a series of educational events in this area.

Additionally, information was provided about the provisions of the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the voting process, and participants' questions were answered.

