Azerbaijani gas supply to Turkiye to be halted for pipeline maintenance in August

26 July 2024 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan's gas supply to Turkiye will be temporarily halted in August due to scheduled maintenance on the export pipeline, Azernews reports.

According to Turkiye's state oil and gas company, BOTAŞ, the suspension will occur from July 31 to August 5 at the "Turkgözü" entry point into Turkiye's national gas distribution network, and from August 5 to August 9 at the "Seyitgazi" entry point of the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP).

During this period, maintenance and repair work on the "Shah Deniz" pipeline will affect natural gas supplies. BOTAŞ has assured that measures are in place to maintain the balance of supply and demand in the national gas distribution network.

Azerbaijan's gas, extracted from the first and second stages of the Shah Deniz field, is supplied to Turkiye. The exploration, development, and production sharing agreement for the Shah Deniz field was signed on June 4, 1996, ratified on October 17, 1996, and the field, located 70 km southeast of Baku, was discovered in 1999.

