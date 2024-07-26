U.S. Embassy: Time comes to sign peace agreement between Yerevan and Baku

26 July 2024 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

The time has come to sign a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The agreement will allow the economic potential of the South Caucasus to be realised.

Azernews reports that this statement was made by the U.S. Embassy in Armenia.

It was noted that the time has come to sign a peace agreement that will unveil the social and economic potential of the South Caucasus.

Besides, the diplomatic mission came to this conclusion following meetings between Louis Bono, the State Department's adviser for negotiations in the Caucasus, and Kristina Kvien, the US ambassador, with high-ranking Armenian officials.

According to the press release issued by the embassy, the sides discussed work to establish "a lasting and dignified peace between Yerevan and Baku".

