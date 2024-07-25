Azerbaijan and Israel discuss cooperation and regional issues

25 July 2024 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On July 24, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, Yaakov Blitzstein, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that during the meeting, various aspects of bilateral and multilateral relations, including the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries in areas such as economy, security, high technology, education, tourism, energy, transportation, and others, as well as the situation in Gaza, were extensively discussed.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the counterpart about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period and the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

It was noted that additional opportunities for cooperation between the two countries have arisen within the framework of our country's chairmanship of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

During the meeting, there was also an exchange of views on other international and regional issues.

