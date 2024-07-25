Shahdag Mountain Resort holds social event for martyrs' families [PHOTOS]

25 July 2024 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Shahdag Mountain Resort has hosted an event for 100 martyrs' families of the 44-day Patriotic War from Guba, Gusar and Khachmaz, Azernews reports.

The event was co-organized by the State Tourism Agency and Shahdag Mountain Resort.

As part of the social event, an excursion to the area of ​​the complex was organized for the families of the martyrs.

The opportunity to use various attractions and cableways was created as well. Various entertainment programs and interactive games were also organized as part of the event.

Shahdag Mountain Resort is ideal for tourists of all ages. Well-known as the country's first ski resort, the resort is located in Shahdag National Park, 32 km off Gusar District, 2,350 metres above sea level.

The resort plays an important role in the development of winter tourism in the country. Local and foreign tourists are showing great interest in winter tourism. All conditions for this have been created in Shahdag.

In 2023, Russia's TurStat analytical agency listed the Shahdag Mountain Resort among the top 5 ski resorts in the CIS.

