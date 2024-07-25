Azerbaijani team to kick off their participation in Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games

25 July 2024 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Today, Azerbaijani team will kick off their participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Azernews reports.

Yaylagul Ramazanova, a member of the archery team, will test her strength at the start on the second day of the Olympics. The women's competition starts at 11:30 (Baku time).

At the Paris Olympics, Azerbaijan will be represented by 48 athletes in 17 programs in 15 sports.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

----

